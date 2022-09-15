FDA grants fast track nod to Jasper's monoclonal antibody, shares rise 12% premarket

Sep. 15, 2022 9:16 AM ETJasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) on Thursday said it had got a fast track designation from the U.S. FDA for its monoclonal antibody JSP191 for the treatment of patients with immune disorders undergoing stem cell transplant.
  • Shares of the micro-cap U.S. biotech jumped 12% to $1.49 in premarket trading.
  • The FDA's Fast Track approval is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
  • The exact indication for JSP191's fast track designation was for the treatment of patients with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) undergoing allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
  • JSPR said, to date, JSP191 had been evaluated in 14 SCID patients in an ongoing multicenter clinical trial.
  • JSP191 had previously received a orphan drug designation and a rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA.

