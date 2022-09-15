Billionaire Sternlicht says economy is `braking hard,' sees major `housing crash'

Billionaire real estate investor Barry Sternlicht said he believes the economy is "braking hard" and that the continuation of rate hikes is likely to cause a "major crash" in housing.

“The economy is braking hard,” the chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group said on CNBC earlier on Thursday. “If the Fed keeps this up they are going to have a serious recession and people will lose their jobs."

"You are going to have a major crash in the housing market and housing prices are going down," Sternlicht said. "You are seeing housing prices correct."

Sternlicht said that he believes that a major recession is imminent.

"I think [in the] fourth quarter. I think right now,” Sternlicht said. “You are going to see cracks everywhere.”

The Fed "is attacking the economy with a sledge hammer than they don't need to," Sternlicht explained.

Sternlicht's comments come after Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio said that the inflation rate over the next 10 years will be about double the 2.6% the markets are currently pricing and he sees rates at 4.5% and a corresponding 20% haircut on stocks.