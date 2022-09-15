Nokia to deploy 5G SA private wireless networks in Flex Brazil's manufacturing facilities
Sep. 15, 2022 9:24 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) said Thursday it will partner with Flex Brazil to deploy 5G SA private wireless networks in its manufacturing facilities in Brazil.
- NOK will will initially focus on increasing wireless applications for Flex and exploring the potential of 5G for reliable connectivity, massive transfers of operational data and greater layout flexibility on the shopfloor.
- Nokia Digital Automation Cloud will provide the private wireless on-demand service and MX Industrial Edge computing and digital-enabling applications.
- Deployment will include Nokia Network Digital Twin to predict maintenance needs and potential downtime of the network.
