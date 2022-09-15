Republic First Bancorp initiates strategic review for potential transactions
Sep. 15, 2022 9:26 AM ETRepublic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) said it is initiating a strategic review, considering that multiple parties have expressed interest in one or more potential strategic transactions.
- The board has established a committee to review and evaluate the recent inquiries.
- The committee is expected to enter into non-disclosure agreements with the interested parties.
- There is no timetable set for the conclusion of the strategic review by the holding company for Republic First Bank.
- FRBK shares were trading +8.49% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
