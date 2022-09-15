Republic First Bancorp initiates strategic review for potential transactions

  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) said it is initiating a strategic review, considering that multiple parties have expressed interest in one or more potential strategic transactions.
  • The board has established a committee to review and evaluate the recent inquiries.
  • The committee is expected to enter into non-disclosure agreements with the interested parties.
  • There is no timetable set for the conclusion of the strategic review by the holding company for Republic First Bank.
  • FRBK shares were trading +8.49% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

