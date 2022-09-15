BioMarin touts report on cost effectiveness of gene therapy Roctavian for hemophilia A
Sep. 15, 2022 9:48 AM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)RHHBYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) said that an updated Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) Draft Evidence Report on gene therapy Roctavian for hemophilia A provides substantial cost savings and projected gains in quality adjusted life years.
- The report compared one-time administration of Roctavian versus Hemlibra (emicizumab), made by Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech unit, prophylaxis. ICER assumed annual cost of Hemlibra at $640K and one-time Roctavian at $2.5M.
- Results showed that Roctavian provided a $4M cost saving per patient over a lifetime with projected improvement in quality of life compared to Hemlibra.
- Also, ICER took into account an outcomes-based warranty agreement which BioMarin (BMRN) plans to offer that will allow risk sharing for four years and have it ready for payers at launch.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views BioMarin (BMRN) as a hold with high marks for growth and profitability.
Comments (1)