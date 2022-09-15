BioMarin touts report on cost effectiveness of gene therapy Roctavian for hemophilia A

Sep. 15, 2022

BioMarin headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) said that an updated Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) Draft Evidence Report on gene therapy Roctavian for hemophilia A provides substantial cost savings and projected gains in quality adjusted life years.
  • The report compared one-time administration of Roctavian versus Hemlibra (emicizumab), made by Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech unit, prophylaxis. ICER assumed annual cost of Hemlibra at $640K and one-time Roctavian at $2.5M.
  • Results showed that Roctavian provided a $4M cost saving per patient over a lifetime with projected improvement in quality of life compared to Hemlibra.
  • Also, ICER took into account an outcomes-based warranty agreement which BioMarin (BMRN) plans to offer that will allow risk sharing for four years and have it ready for payers at launch.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views BioMarin (BMRN) as a hold with high marks for growth and profitability.

