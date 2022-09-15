Advent Technologies stock rises 8% on deal with Saudi firm Hydrogen Systems

Sep. 15, 2022 9:30 AM ETAdvent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) stock rose 7.7% on Thursday after the firm announced a memorandum of understanding with Hydrogen Systems, a hydrogen energy solutions firm based in Saudi Arabia.
  • ADN will provide integrated hydrogen solutions and value-added support to industrial and renewable energy markets in the Middle East.
  • Hydrogen Systems will use existing relationships in the Middle East to market, sell, distribute, install and service ADN's line of high-temperature proton exchange membrane fuel cells and hydrogen production products.
  • ADN and Hydrogen Systems will also explore potential large-scale development opportunities for hydrogen fuel cell power applications.

