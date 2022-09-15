Candel gets European orphan drug designation for brain, spinal cord tumor treatment
Sep. 15, 2022 9:35 AM ETCandel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) on Thursday said a European drug regulator committee had given a positive recommendation to grant an orphan drug designation to the company's CAN-2409 therapy for the treatment of glioma, which is a type of tumor that occurs in the brain and spinal cord.
- The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medical Products issued the positive opinion, CADL said in a statement.
- CAN-2409 is a genetically modified adenovirus that is currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 and 3 trials for lung, brain, pancreatic and prostate cancers, CADL said.
- The EMA's orphan designation is given to medicines developed for rare, life-threatening diseases.
- CADL said the orphan drug designation follows a U.S. FDA fast track designation granted in June last year for CAN-2409 to be used in combination with antiviral drug valacyclovir to treat newly diagnosed glioma.
- CADL stock +3.7% to $3.64 in early trading.
