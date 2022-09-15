U.S. Steel estimates 3Q adjusted EPS of $1.90-$1.95

United States Steel (NYSE:X) on Thursday estimated that its third-quarter adjusted net earnings per diluted share will be in the range of $1.90-$1.95. The steel producer also said its adjusted EBITDA will be about $825 million.

"We’ve repaid over $3 billion of debt, extended our maturity profile, and built a strong cash position to pre-fund our strategy,” David B. Burritt, president and chief executive of U.S. Steel, said in a statement. “Our key projects remain on-time and on-budget and we continued to return cash to stockholders in the quarter."

For the second quarter, the company reported adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $3.86 and adjusted EBITDA of $1.62 billion. It also announced a $500 million stock buyback.

Seeking Alpha columnist Jonathan Weber has a Buy rating on U.S. Steel (X) on its balance sheet strength. Contributor JR Research rates U.S. Steel (X) as a Hold because of the uncertain economic outlook.

