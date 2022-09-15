Kindred selects Nuvei to enhance payment offering
- Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) has entered into a partnership with Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) to support the sports betting, bingo, and online casino operator with payment services in many of its key markets.
- Nuvei is enabling Kindred players across Europe to deposit and request payouts via its market-leading payment acceptance, acquiring services, instant payout and smart routing technology.
- The Co. is looking forward to extending this partnership further as they continue to improve their player experience for all of brands internationally.
- “Maximizing player conversion in our cashier, including via best-in-class card acceptance rates, is critical to our growth ambitions." said Mickael Marceau, Director Payment Solutions at Kindred Group.
