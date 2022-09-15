Kindred selects Nuvei to enhance payment offering

Sep. 15, 2022 9:38 AM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI), NVEI:CAKNDGFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) has entered into a partnership with Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) to support the sports betting, bingo, and online casino operator with payment services in many of its key markets.
  • Nuvei is enabling Kindred players across Europe to deposit and request payouts via its market-leading payment acceptance, acquiring services, instant payout and smart routing technology.
  • The Co. is looking forward to extending this partnership further as they continue to improve their player experience for all of brands internationally.
  • “Maximizing player conversion in our cashier, including via best-in-class card acceptance rates, is critical to our growth ambitions." said Mickael Marceau, Director Payment Solutions at Kindred Group.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.