Mullen shares specifics on FIVE RS EV sport crossover
Sep. 15, 2022 9:39 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) on Thursday shared details on its FIVE RS EV sport crossover.
- Described as an ultra-high-performance EV, the Mullen FIVE RS comes equipped with 800-volt architecture, an all-wheel drive system, a two-speed gearbox and over 1,000HP. It is said to offer a top speed of 200mph, and is capable of achieving acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 1.9 seconds.
- The vehicle will be showcased during the second leg of the "Strikingly Different" U.S. test-drive tour in the spring of 2023. Consumers will not be allowed to test drive the vehicle directly at this stage, but will have the chance to ride alongside a professional IndyCar race car driver.
- Mullen (MULN) plans to offer "front row" FIVE reservation holders the first chance to test drive and experience the Mullen FIVE in person on the "Strikingly Different" U.S. test drive tour beginning this fall.
