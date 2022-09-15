Secoo stock jumps 27% on strategic cooperation with Aladdin Technology
Sep. 15, 2022 9:40 AM ETSecoo Holding Limited (SECO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) stock jumped 27% on Thursday after the firm announced in-depth strategic cooperation with Aladdin Legend Technology, with an up to RMB 1.3B investment.
- The two firms will explore business opportunities in luxury shopping and value-added services.
- Aladdin Technology will contribute capital, talent and technological strengths, while SECO will leverage its resources in high-end fashion supply chain and sales channels.
- Aladdin Technology will initially invest up to RMB 100M to set up Secoo China Club. It, along with SECO, will lay out the high-end consumption circle and develop second-hand luxury goods transactions.
- Aladdin Technology will make a strategic investment of up to RMB 200M and subscribe for SECO's shares listed on the stock market.
- With up to RMB 1B, Aladdin Technology will join hands with SECO to promote innovation and upgrading of services overseas in the global luxury industry.
