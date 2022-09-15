Omeros falls 11% after reporting clinical data for COVID-19 therapy

Sep. 15, 2022 9:44 AM ETOmeros Corporation (OMER)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Mutating Virus Variant

wildpixel

  • The shares of commercial-stage biopharma, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) fell ~11% in the morning hours Thursday after the company reported data from a clinical trial involving critically ill COVID-19 patients who received its experimental therapy narsoplimab in addition to standard of care.
  • The I-SPY COVID Trial, sponsored by Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative was designed to measure the time to recovery the risk of mortality in critically ill COVID patients as primary endpoints.
  • The investigators of I-SPY randomized 91 to the narsoplimab arm and 116 to the control arm. All patients had received standard of care including dexamethasone and remdesivir.
  • The addition of narsoplimab cut the mortality risk (hazard ratio [HR]=0.81, with probability [HR <1] equal to 0.77) and its experimental therapy was linked to the biggest drop in mortality risk among all drugs tested in the trial so far, OMER said.
  • However, the trial did not indicate that narsoplimab dropped the time to recovery.

  • Read more about an early data readout for narsoplimab in COVID-19.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.