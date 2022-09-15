Corning gets ~$104M in additional funding for planned glass tubing & vial manufacturing
- Glassmaker Corning (NYSE:GLW) on Thursday said it would get $103.8M in additional funding for its planned manufacturing expansion of medical glass tubing and vials in a bid to strengthen the U.S. domestic pharmaceutical supply chain.
- The additional funding will come from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) in partnership with the an executive office of the Department of Defense, GLW said in a statement.
- As per the new agreement, Corning (GLW) will continue to expand pharmaceutical tubing manufacturing capacity in Vineland, New Jersey, and vial manufacturing capacity in Durham, North Carolina.
- The additional funding for GLW's manufacturing expansion comes at a time when the last two years of the pandemic uncovered pharmaceutical supply chain issues and led to a massive increase in demand for medical glass containers and vials amid COVID-19 vaccinations.
