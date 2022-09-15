Albertsons Companies partners with WinnCompanies
- Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) announced a new partnership with WinnCompanies to provide grocery, prescription and vaccination resources to seniors and families, reducing accessibility barriers and further fostering the company’s commitment to support the health and well-being of the communities it serves.
- This long-term partnership is a first in providing WinnCompanies’ residents with a means for fulfilling grocery, prescription and vaccination needs through a single provider, and driving impact through WinnCompanies Connected Communities initiative that focuses on collaborative strategies for measurable and positive outcomes.
- “This collaboration with Albertson Cos. reinforces our commitment to have a positive and lasting impact on the quality of life of the residents at our apartment communities. We’re grateful to find a partner who shares this mission and is willing to join us in committing important resources to the health and safety of thousands of individuals and families across the country.” said Trevor Samios, Senior VP of Connected Communities at WinnCompanies.
