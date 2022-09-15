Chinese garment maker Addentax stock jumps 35%

Sep. 15, 2022 10:06 AM ETAddentax Group Corp. (ATXG)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov

Chinese garment manufacturer Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) stock shot up 35% in early trading Thursday.

Shares of Addentax opened at $5.70, quickly dipping to a low of $5.55 before jumping to a high of $7.51. The stock recently changed hands at $6.43, up 35% from Wednesday's close, at approximately 9:50 p.m. ET.

Addentax conducted a $25M offering and uplisted its shares to Nasdaq on Aug. 31. The stock has been highly volatile since, hitting an all-time high of $656.54 during its debut session and an all-time low of $3.81 on Sept. 14.

Incorporated in Nevada, Addentax operates through China-based subsidiaries, providing services such as garment manufacturing, epidemic prevention supplies manufacturing and distribution, logistics and property management.

For more IPO news, check out SA's IPO News page.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.