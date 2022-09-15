Chinese garment manufacturer Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) stock shot up 35% in early trading Thursday.

Shares of Addentax opened at $5.70, quickly dipping to a low of $5.55 before jumping to a high of $7.51. The stock recently changed hands at $6.43, up 35% from Wednesday's close, at approximately 9:50 p.m. ET.

Addentax conducted a $25M offering and uplisted its shares to Nasdaq on Aug. 31. The stock has been highly volatile since, hitting an all-time high of $656.54 during its debut session and an all-time low of $3.81 on Sept. 14.

Incorporated in Nevada, Addentax operates through China-based subsidiaries, providing services such as garment manufacturing, epidemic prevention supplies manufacturing and distribution, logistics and property management.

For more IPO news, check out SA's IPO News page.