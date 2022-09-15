Children’s Place stock pops on Kardashian holiday partnership

Sep. 15, 2022 10:22 AM ETThe Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares surged shortly after Thursday’s open after announcing another holiday campaign alongside members of the Kardashian clan.

Shares rose nearly 9% at intraday highs, gaining sharply on the announcement of a partnership with Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian for a matching family pajama collection for the 2022 holiday season.

The pop stems a 5-day losing streak that sent shares tumbling nearly 20%. 

Despite the gain on Thursday, shares remain down over 50% in 2022. Dig into the longer-term trend for the stock.

Comments

