The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares surged shortly after Thursday’s open after announcing another holiday campaign alongside members of the Kardashian clan.

Shares rose nearly 9% at intraday highs, gaining sharply on the announcement of a partnership with Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian for a matching family pajama collection for the 2022 holiday season.

The pop stems a 5-day losing streak that sent shares tumbling nearly 20%.

Despite the gain on Thursday, shares remain down over 50% in 2022. Dig into the longer-term trend for the stock.