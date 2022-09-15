Spectrum Brands drops 10% as DOJ sues to block Assa Abloy purchase of door unit
Sep. 15, 2022 10:25 AM ETSpectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB), ASAZFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) fell 10% after he U.S. Justice Department sued to block Assa Abloy AB (OTCPK:ASAZF) from acquiring Spectrum's door hardware unit.
- The DOJ said that transaction would combine two of the three leading providers of residential door hardware, Bloomberg reported, citing a lawsuit filed in Washington federal court.
- The DOJ lawsuit comes after Spectrum Brands announced the sale of its hardware & home improvement segment to Assa Abloy for $4.3B in cash in September.
- Spectrum Brands (SPB) said in a statement on Thursday that it will "vigorously oppose" the DOJ's "baseless attempt" to block the sale and it's committed to completing the transaction and are confident it will prevail in litigation.
- The DOJ’s lawsuit challenging the transaction ignores the realities of this dynamic industry and the highly competitive landscape of the residential security marketplace, in which there are many capable and vigorous competitors and rapid, easy entry by new firms," Spectrum Brands said in the statement.
