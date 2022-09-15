AEye partners with gridmatrix to provide the most complete data collection and visualization solution in the industry
Sep. 15, 2022 By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- AEYE(NASDAQ:LIDR) has announced integration with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide highly accurate data needed by transportation departments to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis.
- AEYE a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions
- Lidar Integration Enables More Accurate Detection and Counting, as well as Better Information on Position, Speed, and Heading to Guide Smart City Decision-making.
- This partnership aligns two companies that understand the value of timely data analysis and the sensitivities around network data constraints in the new era of digital infrastructure, said Brent Blanchard, AEye’s GM of Industrial Markets.
- This AEye integration provides traffic agencies with next-level visibility into what’s working, and not working, so they can fine tune their traffic infrastructure, said Nicholas D’Andre, CEO of GridMatrix.
