Consumer discretionary stocks gain after retail sales report shows pockets of strength

Retail sales topped expectations with a 0.3% increase in August from the prior month. July spending was revised down to a 0.4% decline from the previous reading for flat growth.

Retail sales fell 0.3% during the month after stripping out the automobile category, which showed strength with both auto dealers and auto parts stores bouncing back.

Overall, retail sales were up 9.1% compared to a year ago.

The restaurants/food services category showed strength during the month with a 1.1% increase in sales compared to a year ago and sales were 10.9% higher than a year ago, although pricing was likely to be a bigger factor than traffic.

Categories showing weakness during the month included furniture/home furnishings (-1.3% M/M, -1.6% Y/Y) in what was one of the more obvious signs of some consumer pushback.

The nonstore retailers category showed a 0.7% drop in August due to the tough comparison to the month prior that included the Amazon (AMZN) Prime Day event.

"Households continue to spend, supported by strong job growth and rising nominal incomes. However, households face headwinds from elevated inflation that is not yet showing any significant sign of abating," noted High Frequency Economics' Rubeela Farooqi. Other analysts have pointed to the lower level of gas prices as a factor in spending in some categories and the aggressive markdown activity in certain apparel categories.

Target (TGT) outperformed in early trading on Thursday with a 1.95% gain, while Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Costco (COST) hugged the flatline. Some of the biggest gainers in the consumer discretionary included names from the travel sector like Wynn Resorts (WYNN) +8.2%, Carnival (CCL) +5.1%, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) +5.1%, and Royal Caribbean (RCL) +5.0%.

