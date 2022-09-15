Pokemoto signs franchise agreement in Allentown, Pennsylvania
Sep. 15, 2022 10:48 AM ETMuscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, has announced the signing of a new franchise agreement in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
- Adding a new Allentown franchise agreement marks the third Pennsylvania Pokemoto and further launches the company’s Pennsylvania growth strategy.
- With 45 agreements signed the brand has been busy executing against its growth strategy of opening franchise and corporate locations in key markets.
- Roper continued "We believe we are gaining visibility with each Pokemoto opening with the goal of providing more opportunities to get more Pokemoto locations on the map via franchise sales."
Comments