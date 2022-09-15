Alfi stock soars after collaboration deal with fintech Paynuity

Sep. 15, 2022 11:04 AM ETAlfi, Inc. (ALF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) stated Thursday that it has signed a technical collaboration agreement with the fintech firm Paynuity.
  • The partnership includes the technology sharing and development efforts to create product offerings which combine Alfi's digital-out-of-home advertising platform with Paynuity's next-gen enterprise financial technology services.
  • "Paynuity's understanding of complex financial product interactions, its engineering expertise and collaborative approach is complimentary to how the Alfi team works. We believe this could help accelerate the deployment of Alfi technology on our existing network of rideshare AI-powered screens while also expanding the opportunities to deploy our combined offering to other verticals," commented Alfi Interim CEO and Chairman James Lee.
  • ALF shares are up 8% in early-trading on Thursday.

