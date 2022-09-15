FDA labels recall of drug delivery sets by Baxter as most serious
Sep. 15, 2022 11:06 AM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday classified the recall of more than half a million drug delivery sets by Baxter (NYSE:BAX) as the most serious type.
- Baxter (BAX) in Aug. recalled 511,728 Clearlink Basic Solution Sets with Duovent distributed in the U.S. between Oct. 2020 to June 2022.
- The Clearlink set is used as a part of a system to administer drugs and solutions to patients, with the majority of the sets being used to deliver hazardous drugs such as chemotherapy medication.
- Baxter recalled the Clearlink sets after increased customer reports of leaks, which could expose healthcare personnel and patients to hazardous drugs. The leaks may also allow air to breach into the fluid pathway, increasing the risk of air embolism or contaminated infusions.
- The FDA on Thursday classified the recall as a Class I recall, the most serious type as per its rules.
- The agency said there had been 83 complaints with no injuries and no deaths associated with the leakage issue.
- BAX stock +0.7% to $59.55 in morning trading.
Comments