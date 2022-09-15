Nucor CEO assumes additional duties as board chairperson
Sep. 15, 2022 11:17 AM ETNucor Corporation (NUE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Leon Topalian, president and CEO of Nucor (NYSE:NUE), has assumed the additional role of chair of the board of the directors, the steel production company announced on Thursday.
- Mr. Topalian has been president and CEO of Nucor (NUE) and a member of its board since 2020. He joined the firm in 1996.
- Meanwhile, Christopher Kearney, has been appointed as lead director of the board. Kearney has been an integral member of the board since he joined in 2008. He founded Eagle Marsh in 2016 and has served as its managing partner since inception.
- NUE shares were down over 2% shortly before 11.30AM ET
- On Wednesday, Nucor reported outlook for Q3
Comments