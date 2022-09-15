BioLineRx secures $40M debt financing from Kreos Capital

Sep. 15, 2022

  • BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) said it signed a $40M non-dilutive secured debt financing agreement with Kreos Capital.
  • The first tranche of $10M was made available to BioLineRx upon execution of the agreement. The remaining $30M will be available in two additional tranches subject to achieving certain milestones, the company said in a Sept. 15 press release.
  • The tranches are available at BioLineRx's discretion till Oct. 1, 2024.
  • BioLineRx plans to use the funds, plus cash on-hand, to support commercial launch of motixafortide, if approved.
  • A day ago, the Israeli company had filed for U.S. approval of motixafortide in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation for patients with multiple myeloma.
  • As of June 30, BioLineRx had cash and cash equivalents of $43.2M.

