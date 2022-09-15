EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Permian Resources (PR) were upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by analysts at J.P. Morgan. The bank also upgraded Vermilion Energy (VET) to Neutral from Underweight and adjusted price targets for all three companies.

“We continue to believe one of the most important investing narratives is the magnitude of cash return to equity holders,” Arun Jayaram, analyst at J.P. Morgan, said in a report.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK), PDC Energy (PDCE), Gulfport Energy (GPOR), Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Vermilion are best positioned to return the most cash to shareholders as a percentage of their market capitalization in the next four quarters, he said.

J.P. Morgan also downgraded Devon Energy (DVN) to Neutral from Overweight because of its relative valuation.

J.P. Morgan - price target changes New Old Devon Energy (DVN) $83 No change EOG Resources (EOG) $156 $152 Permian Resources (PR) $12 No change Vermilion Energy (VET) $40 $27

Seeking Alphga contributor Fun Trading has a Hold rating on EOG Resources (EOG) on its valuation. Columnist Daniel Jones rates Permian Resources (PR) as a Buy on its cash flows.