J.P. Morgan's Kolanovic sticking with risk and eyeing a soft landing

Economic data and investor positioning should help stocks more than central bank jawboning hurts them, according to J.P. Morgan global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic.

The "data appear to be increasingly supportive of a soft landing (rather than global recession), given moderating inflation and wage pressures, rebounding growth indicators, and stabilizing consumer confidence," Kolanovic wrote in a note. "Our expectation that the global economy will stay out of recession, increasing fiscal stimulus (e.g. in China, and energy support in Europe), and still very low investor positioning and sentiment should thus continue to provide tailwinds for risky assets, despite the more hawkish central bank rhetoric recently."

The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) is battling the 3,900 level again Thursday as the big Fed meeting nears.

Kolanovic and team remain overweight equities, favoring cyclicals (XLI) (XLE) (XLB) (XLF) (XLY), small caps (IWM) and emerging markets/China (MCHI).

"We advocate buying the dip in energy and keep our aggressive OW in commodities and commodity-sensitive assets given our supercycle thesis, and as a hedge for inflation and geopolitical risks," Kolanovic said.

In a contrasting view, Ray Dalio sees rates climbing to 4.5%.