Sorrento Sofusa drug delivery system shows promise vs subcutaneous injection in trial
Sep. 15, 2022 12:04 PM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE), AMGNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) said that patients with rheumatoid arthritis who received Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Enbrel (etanercept) though the company's Sofusa Lymphatic Drug Delivery System showed improvement in disease activity, compared to etanercept subcutaneous (under the skin) injections in a phase 1b trial.
- To be eligible for the trial, participants had to be on a stable dose of 50mg of etanercept and not responding adequately to the etanercept subcutaneous treatment, the company said in a Sept. 15 press release.
- Preliminary results suggested that all seven patients who had completed the first cohort of the study (12 weeks) achieved a significant improvement in their Rheumatoid Arthritis Disease Activity at 50% of the subcutaneous dose (25mg).
- The company wanted to test if Sofusa's biodistribution profile could improve clinical response, reduce the amount of drug required to achieve a response or both.
- Sorrento said it will present full data from the study at the ACR Convergence 2022 Conference on Nov. 13.
Comments