General Motors announces $491M investment at Marion facility to support EV production
Sep. 15, 2022 12:07 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) plans to invest $491M at its Marion, Indiana metal stamping operations to help electric vehicle production, Reuters reported on Thursday.
- The U.S. automaker wants to prepare the facility to produce steel and aluminum stamped parts for future products, including EVs, built at multiple GM assembly plants.
- The investment will be used to add an around 6,000 sq ft additional space, purchase and install two new press lines, complete press and die upgrades and renovations.
- GM shares were up 2% at 12.00PM ET
