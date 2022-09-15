General Motors announces $491M investment at Marion facility to support EV production

Sep. 15, 2022

  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) plans to invest $491M at its Marion, Indiana metal stamping operations to help electric vehicle production, Reuters reported on Thursday.
  • The U.S. automaker wants to prepare the facility to produce steel and aluminum stamped parts for future products, including EVs, built at multiple GM assembly plants.
  • The investment will be used to add an around 6,000 sq ft additional space, purchase and install two new press lines, complete press and die upgrades and renovations.
  • GM shares were up 2% at 12.00PM ET

