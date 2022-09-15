Bed Bath & Beyond lists first 56 stores slated for closure
Sep. 15, 2022 12:12 PM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) provided a detailed list of locations it plans to close as part of its effort to cut costs.
- Bed Bath (BBBY) listed 56 locations slated for closure including locations in Stamford, Connecticut, Paramus, New Jersey, Tucson, Arizona and Sandusky, Ohio, according to a posting on the retailer's website.
- The list comes after Bed Bath (BBBY) late last month said it planned to close about 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores and cut 20% of jobs across the corporate and supply chain. The company said it expected its actions to reduce SG&A by approximately $250 million in fiscal 2022.
Comments (3)