Bed Bath & Beyond lists first 56 stores slated for closure

Sep. 15, 2022 12:12 PM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments

Bed Bath And Beyond Fires Its CEO Amid Struggling Sales

Joe Raedle

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) provided a detailed list of locations it plans to close as part of its effort to cut costs.
  • Bed Bath (BBBY) listed 56 locations slated for closure including locations in Stamford, Connecticut, Paramus, New Jersey, Tucson, Arizona and Sandusky, Ohio, according to a posting on the retailer's website.
  • The list comes after Bed Bath (BBBY) late last month said it planned to close about 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores and cut 20% of jobs across the corporate and supply chain. The company said it expected its actions to reduce SG&A by approximately $250 million in fiscal 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.