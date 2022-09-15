Shuttle Pharma awarded new patents for its radiation sensitizing technology platform

Sep. 15, 2022 12:11 PM ETShuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment

Business woman signs a patent. Intellectual property protection concept. Patent attorney.

Irina Vodneva

  • Newly public Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) on Thursday said it had been awarded patents in the U.S. and Hong Kong for its technology platform which reduces side effects for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy.
  • The awarded patents were for SHPH's radiation sensitizing HDAC inhibitor technology platform, the company said in a statement.
  • Histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors are a class of drugs that target enzymes involved in the regulation of cellular functions that can inhibit cancer growth.
  • The patents awarded were U.S. patent no. 11,407,723 and Hong Kong patent no. HK1250474, SHPH said, with European applications also under review.
  • Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) were 44.8% lower at $20.68 in mid-day trading, continuing their wild post-IPO ride.
  • SHPH went public on Aug. 31, where it soared more than 300%, and has posted extreme swings in both negative and positive territories since then.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.