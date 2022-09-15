Shuttle Pharma awarded new patents for its radiation sensitizing technology platform
Sep. 15, 2022 12:11 PM ETShuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Newly public Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) on Thursday said it had been awarded patents in the U.S. and Hong Kong for its technology platform which reduces side effects for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy.
- The awarded patents were for SHPH's radiation sensitizing HDAC inhibitor technology platform, the company said in a statement.
- Histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors are a class of drugs that target enzymes involved in the regulation of cellular functions that can inhibit cancer growth.
- The patents awarded were U.S. patent no. 11,407,723 and Hong Kong patent no. HK1250474, SHPH said, with European applications also under review.
- Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) were 44.8% lower at $20.68 in mid-day trading, continuing their wild post-IPO ride.
- SHPH went public on Aug. 31, where it soared more than 300%, and has posted extreme swings in both negative and positive territories since then.
