GSK upgraded to neutral at Credit Suisse on underperformance as Zantac concerns loom
Sep. 15, 2022 12:20 PM ETGSK plc (GSK)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Credit Suisse has upgraded GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to underperform from neutral citing the company's recent poor performance but adding that the pharma's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate could be better than one from Pfizer (PFE).
- The firm lowered its price target to 1430p from 1630p (~7% upside based on Thursday's close in London).
- Analyst Jo Walton scores GSK (GSK) in the middle of EU major and specialty pharmas based on Credit Suisse's PharmaValues 2023 ranking.
- Walton noted that Zantac litigation is "likely to remain a concern for some time" as legal proceedings will likely take years to resolve.
- Walton added that the ~$12B lost in GSK's (GSK) market valuation due to Zantac concerns is much higher than if settlements are reached at ~$100K per case based on a recent expert call.
- Regarding the RSV vaccine candidate, Walton interprets management comments that recent data shows efficacy as exceptional to mean greater than 70% efficacy.
- In late August, Pfizer (PFE) reported phase 3 efficacy of its candidate at 86%.
- Earlier in September, Jefferies downgraded GSK (GSK) due to the Zantac overhang.
Comments (1)