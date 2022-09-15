GSK upgraded to neutral at Credit Suisse on underperformance as Zantac concerns loom

Sep. 15, 2022 12:20 PM ETGSK plc (GSK)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Wall Street Sign

ozgurdonmaz

  • Credit Suisse has upgraded GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to underperform from neutral citing the company's recent poor performance but adding that the pharma's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate could be better than one from Pfizer (PFE).
  • The firm lowered its price target to 1430p from 1630p (~7% upside based on Thursday's close in London).
  • Analyst Jo Walton scores GSK (GSK) in the middle of EU major and specialty pharmas based on Credit Suisse's PharmaValues 2023 ranking.
  • Walton noted that Zantac litigation is "likely to remain a concern for some time" as legal proceedings will likely take years to resolve.
  • Walton added that the ~$12B lost in GSK's (GSK) market valuation due to Zantac concerns is much higher than if settlements are reached at ~$100K per case based on a recent expert call.
  • Regarding the RSV vaccine candidate, Walton interprets management comments that recent data shows efficacy as exceptional to mean greater than 70% efficacy.
  • In late August, Pfizer (PFE) reported phase 3 efficacy of its candidate at 86%.
  • Earlier in September, Jefferies downgraded GSK (GSK) due to the Zantac overhang.

Comments (1)

