Hill International selected by Noval to provide project management services
Sep. 15, 2022 12:33 PM ETHill International, Inc. (HIL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) was selected by Noval Property in Greece and Brook Lane Capital to deliver construction and project management services for a 56,000 SM high-end office complex in Athens, Greece.
- The development is also expected to include 6,400 SM surrounding landscaped areas and 3,200 SM of landscaping for public use.
- The project aims to achieve a minimum LEED Gold certification and a rank at the highest energy efficiency category available from the Greek Regulation for Buildings Energy Efficiency.
- "This project is sure to stand out among the city’s many new attractions and destinations given our client’s vision, the creativity of the design team, and the potential of the site in the Maroussi area.” said Manolis Sigalas, Hill First VP & MD Southern Europe.
Comments