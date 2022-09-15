Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is 3.9% lower after a double downgrade at Credit Suisse, to Underperform from Outperform, as the bank sees headwinds forming in wireless capital expenditures.

"Ericsson has a competitive radio access networking product portfolio, but is facing weak revenue growth as global wireless capital expenditure hits a peak and macro trends deteriorate," says Adithya Metuku, who's assuming primary coverage for Credit Suisse.

"Inflationary headwinds and ongoing R&D investments mean that earnings growth is likely to be lackluster over 2022-24," Metuku said. "In addition, low visibility on the level of any additional fines from the US DoJ/SEC adds to uncertainty."

There are better opportunities elsewhere in the communications equipment hardware space, Metuku says - notably Nokia (NYSE:NOK), which Credit Suisse is upgrading to Outperform.

Nokia faces the same telecom wireless capex headwinds, but: "We believe Nokia’s diversified portfolio and the strength we expect in its Network Infrastructure division mean that it is better placed within our telecom equipment coverage than Ericsson to weather the aforementioned headwinds."

There's also upside to estimates if Nokia can win back market share that it lost in North America's profitable RAN market, Metuku said.

Credit Suisse's price target on Ericsson of 69 kronor equates to an ADR target of $6.57 (down from a prior $10.68), implying another 5% downside.

A sum-of-the-parts valuation on Nokia leads to a target price of €6.31, implying 29% upside.

Earlier, Nokia said it would deploy 5G stand-alone private wireless in Flex Brazil's manufacturing facilities.