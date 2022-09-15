Alaunos sheds 52% ahead of data readout for T-cell therapy platform
Sep. 15, 2022 12:59 PM ETAlaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) fell 52% amid trading halts on Thursday as the cell therapy company plans to share data for its experimental T-cell receptor-based therapeutic in an upcoming medical event.
- In August, TCRT announced that it was selected to present at CRI-ENCI-AACR Sixth International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference, taking place from Sept. 28 – Oct. 01.
- TCRT’s presentation scheduled on Sep. 30 is set to focus on the effect of its KRAS mutation-specific TCR-T cell therapy in previously treated patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
The company has yet to respond to Seeking Alpha’s requests for comments regarding the selloff.
- Updating on its TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial, TCRT said in August that the company intends to share early study data at a scientific conference in Q3 2022.
- The study, designed to target KRAS, TP53, and EGFR mutations across six solid tumor indications, is currently investigating the second dose level after dosing the first NSCLC patient early this year.
