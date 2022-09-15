Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is up a few ticks to $76.75 per share as it launches its Call of Duty: Next event, unveiling new details about its upcoming holiday flagship release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

The event is showing off multiplayer action (always a landmark in an online game's release schedule) as well as launching a multiplayer beta program.

It's also gaining buzz for the unveiling of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, as well as a mobile version of that game, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set for release in the U.S. the evening of Oct. 27, and selling for just weeks during the holiday season often makes the game the year's best-seller: Last year's Call of Duty: Vanguard was 2021's best-seller, just ahead on that list of the prior year's release, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Over 19 years since its first game was released, Call of Duty has become the most successful U.S.-born videogame franchise after selling hundreds of millions of copies.

Reports in February said that Activision would posptone the 2023 release amid its proposed acquisition by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), marking the first time in 20 years that it would skip an annual CoD.