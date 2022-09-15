Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on Thursday was rated Overweight by analysts at Barclays because of expected sales growth for Tasers, body cameras and support software. The bank estimated that Axon’s EPS will fall 21% to $1.86 in 2022 and reverse higher by 36% to $2.53 in 2023.

“The rise in public safety incidents and social unrest highlight the pressing need for advanced, efficient and transparent mission-critical communications across the public safety network,” Tim Long, analyst at Barclays, said in the Sept. 15 report. “We believe technology companies like Axon will lead innovation and growth.”

Axon has the potential to expand Taser sales outside of law enforcement, where penetration is estimated to be 80%-90% among the top 12,000 agencies in the United States. The professional market for Tasers, which includes federal, corrections, fire and emergency service personnel, has less than 25% penetration, according to Barclays.

The bank has a price target of $147 a share for Axon, based on a multiple of 8 times estimated revenue for 2023. The multiple is in line with the upper end of software peers, according to Barclays.

“We believe Axon’s share price is a victim of the volatile trading in software stocks and at current levels does not accurately reflect the company fundamentals,” Long said in the report. “We believe the company’s profitable growth is not being appropriately valued, and we see this incongruity in market appreciation as an attractive buying opportunity.”

Axon rose 1.4% to $121.69 a share at 1:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. The stock has fallen 21% this year, compared with an 18% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Barclays EPS estimates for Axon Enterprise (AXON), Sept. 15 2022 2023 Q1 $0.45A $0.55E Q2 $0.44A $0.56E Q3 $0.48E $0.66E Q4 $0.49E $0.76E Year $1.86E $2.53E P/E 63.9 46.9

Seeking Alpha columnist Jordan Martenstyn has a Buy rating on Axon (AXON) because of its revenue growth. Contributor Stocks and Savings rates Axon (AXON) as a Strong Buy on its software business.