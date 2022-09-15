Charles Schwab clients assets dip 2% in August, as cash sorting picks up

Sep. 15, 2022

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) client assets totaled $7.13T at the end of August, down 2% from July 31 and 9% from the year-ago period, as the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle prompted a pick-up in the pace of cash sorting, said the financial services firm's CFO.

"We continue to expect that the total amount of overall sorting activity shouldn’t be any higher this cycle than during the prior stretch of rising rates," Crawford commented, noting that "it could even be a bit lower."

And thanks to its strong net interest margin, the company's Q3 revenue is on track to grow by 18%-19% from the previous year, Crawford added. Recall its Q2 revenue of $5.09B exceeded the Wall Street consensus of $5.04B and rose from $4.67B in Q1 and $4.53B in Q2 2021.

August's core net new assets from new and existing clients came in at $43.3B, and net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing was $43.1B.

Average margin balances rose 1% to $72.9B in August vs. July, but down 10% from a year before.

Previously, (Aug. 12) Charles Schwab reported 4% drop in total client assets.

