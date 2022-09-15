AIG's Corebridge Financial unit sees stock slip 1% following $1.7B IPO

Sep. 15, 2022 1:31 PM ETCorebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

AIG's newly public Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) unit saw its stock slip 1% Thursday after raising $1.7B in a downsized initial public offering, the largest such deal so far this year.

Shares of Corebridge opened at $20.50 shortly after 1:00 p.m ET. The stock recently changed hands at $20.76 at approximately 1:20 p.m. ET.

The insurance giant offered 80M shares, representing a 12.4% stake, for $21 a share, raising $1.7B. All net proceeds will go to AIG.

Underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to buy an additional 12M shares. JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler are serving as lead bookrunners.

The deal was downsized from around $2B. Last week, AIG said that it expected to offer 80M shares at between $21 and $24 per share.

Corebridge was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services. AIG first filed for an IPO of the unit in March.

