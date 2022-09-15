Security stocks were on the mind of Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo on Thursday as he initiated coverage of Fortinet and Okta with largely upbeat views of Fortinet, Okta and Zscaler.

Gallo set a buy rating and $65-a-share price target on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), saying the company has a "rare blend" of growth and profitability. Gallo said Fortinet (FTNT) has one of the broadest arrays of products in the security industry, and stands to benefit from having a base of more than 500,000 customers.

Additionally, Gallo said Fortinet (FTNT) has also "managed the supply chain issues through the majority of the pandemic better than other [security] vendors."

Gallo also set a buy rating on Okta's (NASDAQ:OKTA), with a price target of $90 a share, despite the company dealing with "myriad issues" this year such as its own cyber-security incident and integration problems with its sales team.

With Okta (OKTA) shares down about 73% this year, Gallo said the company's shares have been subject to an "overcorrection", and that Okta (OKTA) "has a significant opportunity as it attempts to build out a complete identity platform."