Boeing (NYSE:BA) is redirecting some aircraft that were reserved for China to other customers as the aerospace company navigates global political tensions that have halted deliveries, Bloomberg News reported.

The move affects a “small number” of 737 MAX airplanes, CEO Dave Calhoun said to reporters at an industry event in Washington on Thursday.

Boeing rebounded on the news, rising 1.8% to $151.92 a share by 2:15 p.m. ET.

The company's aircraft delivery data for August indicated that the planemaker isn’t going to meet its third-quarter targets, analysts said this week. The company last month delivered 35 aircraft, including 27 narrow-body 737 MAX jets, two 787 Dreamliners and five freighters.

Seeking Alpha columnist Dhierin Bechai rates Boeing (BA) as a Buy on its aircraft deliveries. Contributor Valuentum rates Boeing (BA) as a Sell because of its debt load.