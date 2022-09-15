Tesla gains amid pitch from tech hedge fund investor Brad Gerstner

Sep. 15, 2022 2:26 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ticked up 1% at least partly amid a pitch from tech industry veteran Brad Gerstner.
  • Gerstner revealed a new stake in Tesla (TSLA) after he said that he was negative on the electric car maker in 2019 and 2020. Altimeter Capital's Gerstner initiated the position in Tesla in the last two months.
  • "The world is moving now wholesale, both for geopolitical realities and for energy realities, in the direction of electrification," Gerstner said earlier in a CNBC interview.
  • Tesla "has a compounding advantage in the world," Gerstner explained. "While we expect their share will stay at about 15% as we move forward, that's 15% in a massively growing market and we think they are going to be a much larger percentage of the profit pool in electric vehicles, in energy storage, etc."
  • Developing story ...

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.