Tesla gains amid pitch from tech hedge fund investor Brad Gerstner
Sep. 15, 2022 2:26 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ticked up 1% at least partly amid a pitch from tech industry veteran Brad Gerstner.
- Gerstner revealed a new stake in Tesla (TSLA) after he said that he was negative on the electric car maker in 2019 and 2020. Altimeter Capital's Gerstner initiated the position in Tesla in the last two months.
- "The world is moving now wholesale, both for geopolitical realities and for energy realities, in the direction of electrification," Gerstner said earlier in a CNBC interview.
- Tesla "has a compounding advantage in the world," Gerstner explained. "While we expect their share will stay at about 15% as we move forward, that's 15% in a massively growing market and we think they are going to be a much larger percentage of the profit pool in electric vehicles, in energy storage, etc."
- Developing story ...
