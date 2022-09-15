B. Riley upgrades iMedia to Buy, sees liquidity concerns easing
Sep. 15, 2022 2:01 PM ETIMBIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- B. Riley analyst Eric Wold upgraded iMedia Brands (IMBI) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $5, up from $1.50.
- The analyst left a meeting with CEO Tim Peterman "increasingly optimistic" that the potential for a near-term combination of a resolution to the Dish Network carriage agreement negotiation and completed sales-leaseback transactions should not only boost the EBITDA and cash flow outlook heading into fiscal 2023, but also "meaningfully bolster" the balance sheet and provide a clearer path to balance sheet deleveraging.
- These events should help to alleviate any recent investor concerns around potential liquidity issues, Wold tells investors.
- iMedia Brands SA Quant Rating stands with Hold whereas, Wall St. Analysts Rating says Strong Buy (3 Very Bullish).
- Since the start of 2022, iMedia Brands shares were down around 84%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 83%.
- Shares are currently +6.42% to $0.90 today.
