B. Riley upgrades iMedia to Buy, sees liquidity concerns easing

Sep. 15, 2022 2:01 PM ETIMBIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • B. Riley analyst Eric Wold upgraded iMedia Brands (IMBI) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $5, up from $1.50.
  • The analyst left a meeting with CEO Tim Peterman "increasingly optimistic" that the potential for a near-term combination of a resolution to the Dish Network carriage agreement negotiation and completed sales-leaseback transactions should not only boost the EBITDA and cash flow outlook heading into fiscal 2023, but also "meaningfully bolster" the balance sheet and provide a clearer path to balance sheet deleveraging.
  • These events should help to alleviate any recent investor concerns around potential liquidity issues, Wold tells investors.
  • iMedia Brands SA Quant Rating stands with Hold whereas, Wall St. Analysts Rating says Strong Buy (3 Very Bullish).
  • Since the start of 2022, iMedia Brands shares were down around 84%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 83%.
  • Shares are currently +6.42% to $0.90 today.

