American Express delinquency rate ticks up in August, net write-offs hold steady
Sep. 15, 2022 2:46 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- American Express's (NYSE:AXP) U.S. consumer and small business credit card metrics Thursday showed some signs of normalizing taking hold in August, and lending growth picked up.
- U.S. consumer card delinquency rate came in at 0.8% in August, up slightly from 0.7% at July 31 and 0.6% a year earlier.
- Net write-offs, though, was 0.8%, unchanged from previous two months but up from 0.6% in the year-ago period.
- Total amount of loans increased to $65.9B from $65.1B at the end of July and $63.7B in June.
- The credit card issuer's U.S. small business card delinquency rate was 0.7% in August, ticking up from 0.6% in both July and June. Likewise, net write-off rate rose to 0.7% from 0.6% in the prior two months.
- Total loans expanded to $20.2B from $20.0B in Jul and $19.4B in June.
