More than 540K doses of Bavarian Nordic's (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) monkeypox vaccine Jynneos has been administered in the United States, according to CDC data.

However, the data also shows that the total number of doses administered per week has been declining since it peaked at 91,871 for the week ending August 13. For the week ending Sept. 10, just 40,910 doses were given.

In addition, most of the shots that are now being administered are second doses. For the weekend ending Sept. 10, 24,276 of the shots given were second doses.

Other data from the HHS' Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response indicates that more than 781.5K doses have been shipped to states as of Sept. 14.

At a press briefing earlier Thursday, Biden administration officials said that the number of new monkeypox cases has fallen 50% since the beginning of August.

At the briefing, Chief Medical Advisor to the President Anthony Fauci said the the NIH's National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which he heads, is examining new monkeypox treatments and diagnostics.

The NIH recently began a clinical trial examining alternative methods for administering Jynneos to expand the number of available doses.