Humana adds 9%, highest in over two years, after lifting guidance
Sep. 15, 2022 2:49 PM ET Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)
- The shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) jumped ~9% Thursday, recording the best intraday gain since April 2020 after the company raised its full-year 2022 outlook and set its 2025 adj. earnings per share guidance ahead of the consensus.
- In terms of adj. earnings per share, HUM revised its 2022 guidance to ~$25.00, up from $24.75, and set the mid-term 2025 forecast to $37.00, which stands better than the $35.99 in the consensus, indicating a 14% CAGR from 2022.
- As reasons for the decision, HUM cited favorable medical cost trends in its Medicare Advantage and Medicaid businesses and the absence of COVID headwinds.
- The shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), HUM’s rival in Medicare, and other health insurers exposed to Medicaid, including Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) and Centene Corporation (CNC), also rallied after the announcement.
- HUM shares have underperformed those of its peers over the past 12 months, as indicated in this graph.
