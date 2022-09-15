Disney pulls 'Star Wars' film 'Rogue Squadron' from release schedule
Sep. 15, 2022
- As its D23 Expo wraps up, Disney (NYSE:DIS) has made some key moves to its film release calendar, including again pulling a key Star Wars film from the schedule.
- The company pulled Rogue Squadron off the slate. It had been set for Dec. 22, 2023, after being previously pulled from the company's calendar in 2021 amid scheduling challenges with director Patty Jenkins.
- The film was set to be the next Star Wars movie to hit theaters since 2019's saga wrap-up Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- Alongside that shift, Disney locked in other releases: a Snow White remake for March 22, 2024; Pixar's Inside Out 2, for June 14, 2024; and The Lion King sequel Mufasa, for July 5, 2024.
- Searchlight's Next Goal Wins is set for April 21, 2023; Disney Animation's Wish is set for Nov. 22, 2023; and Pixar sci-fi story Elio is scheduled for March 1, 2024.
- Meanwhile, Haunted Mansion (based on the theme park ride) will bow on Aug. 11, 2023, instead of March 10, 2023.
