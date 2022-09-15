Hostess investing $120M-$140M to convert Arkansas factory into bakery
Sep. 15, 2022 3:11 PM ETHostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) together with Arkansas Hutchinson and other state and local government officials, unveiled the signage at its upcoming bakery and celebrated the innovation, economic investment and job creation it will bring to Central Arkansas.
- Hostess is investing $120-$140M to convert the closed, Arkadelphia factory into a 330K-square-foot bakery, which is expected to be operational in the 2H 2023 and bring at least 150 new jobs to the Arkadelphia community over the next three years.
- The company's bakery expansion is a key indicator of its continued growth in recent years.
- With the opening of the Arkadelphia facility, Hostess Brands will increase its bakery capacity on its Donettes® and cake platforms by ~20%, to meet increasing consumer demand for its sweet snacks.
