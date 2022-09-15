The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Thursday it will begin taking a more direct and stronger approach towards companies that take advantage of their gig economy workers.

In a new policy statement, the FTC said its authority to "enforce both competition and consumer protection laws in the gig economy is not affected by how companies choose to classify the consumers who perform gig work." The FTC noted that approximately 16% of American workers are involved in so-called gig economy jobs where they are often classified by companies as contract or freelance workers and not full-time employees.

Companies involved in delivery and other on-demand services have led the growth of gig economy jobs, with ride-sharing giants Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) often cited as the most-visible of all gig economy job providers. Ride-sharers, in particular, have been the subject of disputes with several state attorneys general over whether their drivers should be classified as company employees or contract workers.

The FTC said that there are "multiple areas where there is potential for harm to workers in the gig economy," including markets where gig economy jobs are concentrated, the potential for diminished bargaining power by gig workers, and how gig economy work can be misrepresented.

"While gig companies promote independence to potential workers, in practice, these firms may tightly prescribe and control their workers' tasks in ways that run counter to the promise of independence and an alternative to traditional jobs."

The FTC said it would begin to crack down on numerous issues affecting gig economy workers by policing what it called "unfair methods of competition that harm gig workers," combating unlawful practices and constraints imposed on gig workers, and holding companies accountable for any claims and complaints made by gig workers about costs they are responsible for and benefits they are suppose to receive.

Neither Uber (UBER), nor Lyft (LYFT) immediately responded to a Seeking Alpha request for comment on the FTC's policy.

Earlier this week, Uber (UBER) signed a 10-year partnership with autonomous driving technology company Nuro to develop self-driving food delivery vehicles for Uber Eats.