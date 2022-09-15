Bombardier delivers global aircraft to US Air Force
Sep. 15, 2022 3:34 PM ETBombardier Inc. (BDRBF), BBD.B:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bombardier said its defense division, along with its U.S. unit Learjet, has delivered a global aircraft to the U.S. Air Force Battlefield Airborne Communications Node program based at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts.
- The Global 6000 aircraft is a mission-configured aircraft.
- Bombardier has already delivered four Global aircraft to the program.
- The U.S. Air Force has confirmed firm orders for three Global 6000 aircraft, and the next two deliveries may occur in 2022 and 2023.
- There is also a potential to purchase an additional aircraft each year through 2025.
- Source: Press Release
Comments (1)