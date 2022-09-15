Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) on Thursday was downgraded to Neutral from Outperform by analysts at Credit Suisse after the maker of pumps and other equipment announced that its Q3 earnings will be lower than estimated previously.

The bank cut its 2022 EPS estimates for Flowserve to $1.20 from $1.51 and its 2023 estimate to $1.83 from $2.12. The reduced earnings estimate led Credit Suisse to cut its price target to $31 a share from $38.

Flowserve has declined about 14% since its closing price of $31.90 a share on Tuesday. After the close of regular trading that day, the company said one-time expenses and technical disruptions will reduce third-quarter EPS by $0.18 to $0.22.

"We no longer see a path to Q422 operating margin of 12%-14%, which provided the base for our previous above-consensus 2023 EPS forecast," John Walsh, analyst at J.P. Morgan, said in the report. "The pushout of Flowserve's margin recovery removes a key positive catalyst of our thesis."

Credit Suisse EPS estimates for Flowserve (FLS), Sept. 15 New Old 2022 $1.20 $1.51 2023 $1.83 $2.12 2024 $2.27 -

Seeking Alpha contributor GS Analytics has a Buy rating on Flowserve (FLS) on an improved supply chain.